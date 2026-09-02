BREAKING | Disha Salian Case: FIR on Aaditya Thackeray? | Nilesh Ojha's BIG Claims

The Disha Salian death case has taken a dramatic turn after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register an FIR and investigate her 2020 death. Advocate Nilesh Ojha has previously claimed that a complaint named Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, his bodyguard and others. Now, with the CBI probe ordered, the spotlight is back on the explosive allegations surrounding the case. However, the court clarified that nobody should be treated as an accused unless sufficient material emerges during the investigation.