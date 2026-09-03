Varanasi Flood ALERT! Ganga Crosses Warning Level | PM Modi Takes Stock | UP News

Varanasi Flood ALERT! Ganga Crosses Warning Level
The Ganga water level in Varanasi rose to 70.54 metres, crossing the warning level of 70.262 metres, triggering heightened flood preparedness in the city. PM Modi spoke with the Varanasi Mayor and Collector to review the situation and relief measures, directing officials to ensure minimum inconvenience to citizens. Authorities are inspecting affected areas and preparing for possible further rise in the Ganga and Varuna rivers.
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