On September 4, 2026, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged across major Indian cities. Fuel rates are revised daily, varying between cities due to different state taxes, VAT, and local costs. Since fuel is not covered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), state-level taxes significantly influence the final price.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Friday, September 4, 2026, according to the latest fuel-price data updates. Petrol and diesel rates are revised daily at 6 am, with prices varying between cities because of differences in state taxes, VAT and other local costs.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today - September 4

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.50 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 115.71 Rs 103.84

The unchanged fuel prices mean commuters and vehicle owners will not face any additional burden at petrol pumps compared with the previous update. However, the cost of filling a vehicle can still vary significantly depending on the city and the type of fuel used.

Fuel prices in India are influenced by several factors, including international crude oil prices, movements in the rupee against the US dollar, global market conditions, taxes and dealer commissions. Since petrol and diesel are not covered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), state-level taxes play a significant role in determining the final retail price paid by consumers.

Motorists should check the applicable rate in their city before refuelling, particularly when travelling between states, as fuel prices can differ considerably even between neighbouring locations. Daily price revisions also mean that rates can change from one morning to another depending on market conditions and government or oil marketing company decisions.

With no change reported in the latest update, petrol and diesel prices across the six major cities remain steady on September 4. Consumers can continue to monitor daily fuel-price updates to keep track of any changes that could affect their monthly transportation expenses.