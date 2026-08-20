Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Forecast Issued For THESE Places; Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The low-pressure system has finally moved away, giving us some relief from the non-stop rain since Monday. We saw some sunshine today, but don't pack your umbrellas away just yet
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Image Credit : X
Kolkata Weather
We've had continuous rain since Monday, causing waterlogging on the streets. Though the intensity reduced from Tuesday, the rain never really stopped. A low-pressure system was causing this downpour. Now that it has moved on, the state is getting some relief, and we are finally seeing the sun today.
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Thursday Forecast
Thursday morning started with clear, sunny skies in Bengal. However, the sky will remain partly cloudy through the day. The weather office says there is less chance of rain today. The low-pressure system has shifted from Bengal and is now positioned over Jharkhand and Bihar.
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Low Pressure
Even though the low pressure has moved, the rain won't stop completely. We can expect some light showers for the rest of the week. The monsoon trough is currently over Firozpur, Karnal, Hardoi, the low-pressure centre over North Jharkhand, adjacent Southwest Bihar and Southeast UP, and extends to the Bay of Bengal via Digha. This means there is almost no chance of heavy rain now.
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Rainfall
So, which districts will get rain today? The forecast mentions scattered showers for both 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, both Medinipurs, Murshidabad, and Nadia. The weather office expects this spell of light rain to last until Friday.
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North Bengal
Similarly, almost all districts in North Bengal will continue to receive some rainfall. The Met department has issued a heavy rain warning for districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar. The remaining districts in the region will likely get scattered showers.
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