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Low Pressure

Even though the low pressure has moved, the rain won't stop completely. We can expect some light showers for the rest of the week. The monsoon trough is currently over Firozpur, Karnal, Hardoi, the low-pressure centre over North Jharkhand, adjacent Southwest Bihar and Southeast UP, and extends to the Bay of Bengal via Digha. This means there is almost no chance of heavy rain now.