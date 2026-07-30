Top Sawan Songs | Best Shiv Bhajans | Mahadev Songs | Sawan Somwar Bhajan | Shiv Bhajan Playlist

The holy month of Sawan is one of the most sacred times for Lord Shiva devotees. Throughout Shravan, temples echo with the chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' as millions offer prayers, observe fasts and seek Lord Shiva's blessings.From timeless classics like Shiv Tandav Stotram and Shiv Amritwani to modern devotional hits like Har Har Shambhu and Shiv Sama Rahe, these bhajans fill every devotee's heart with peace, faith and devotion.Let's count down the Top 20 Sawan Songs & Shiv Bhajans that make every Shravan celebration even more divine.In this video:0:00 Top Classic Shiva Bhajans Every Devotee Loves0:30 Top 20 Bhajans Countdown Begins2:26