Nepal Floods: Mass Burial in Kathmandu Begins | Army Leads Rescue | World News

Nepal Floods: Mass Burial in Kathmandu Begins
Nepal faces a heartbreaking aftermath after devastating floods left widespread destruction and casualties. Mass burial operations have begun in Kathmandu, with Nepal Army and Armed Police Force personnel assisting. Bodies are being tagged and DNA samples collected for identification. Meanwhile, rescue teams continue searches and massive debris-clearing operations in flood-hit Trishuli.
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