Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups suffered a massive Monday slowdown, earning just ₹7.45 crore on Day 6. After a strong opening, the gangster drama now faces pressure to sustain momentum.

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is facing a challenging phase at the domestic box office. After making a powerful start, the film has witnessed a consistent decline in collections with each passing day.

According to early estimates, Toxic earned approximately ₹7.45 crore net in India on its sixth day, Monday. This has become the film’s lowest single-day collection since its release.

The Monday figure also marks a steep drop from the previous day’s business. The film had collected around ₹23 crore net on Sunday, meaning its sixth-day earnings declined by nearly 67.6%.

Six-Day Total and Weekend Performance

Despite the sharp Monday fall, Toxic has managed to cross the ₹220-crore mark in India. Its total net collection after six days stands at approximately ₹221.55 crore, while its domestic gross collection has reached around ₹264.80 crore.

The film had opened on a strong note, earning more than ₹100 crore on its first day. However, it struggled to maintain that momentum during the following days, including the weekend.

The latest Monday numbers will now be crucial in determining whether the film can stabilize its business during the remaining weekdays.

What Is Toxic About?

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features Yash in the lead role. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in important roles.

Set in Goa, the story revolves around Rai, a powerful gangster who builds his criminal empire through violence, ambition and betrayal. His complicated relationship with his sister Ganga is another important element of the narrative.

With collections dropping below ₹8 crore on Day 6, Toxic now needs stronger weekday numbers to maintain its box office run.