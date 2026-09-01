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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Strong Winds, Rain For 7 Days
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD has predicted light to moderate rains for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh this week. Strong winds gusting up to 50 kmph are also expected. The IMD has also warned of heavy rains
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What's the weather like in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana this week?
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a major update for the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Weather centres in Amaravati and Hyderabad released a 7-day report, clarifying what to expect. The current reports show no major warnings for heavy to very heavy rains this week. However, strong surface winds are likely on some days.
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Alert for North Coastal AP and Yanam
The weather in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and nearby Yanam will be a bit different. The IMD predicts light to moderate rain or thundershowers in some places from the night of August 31 to the morning of September 1. This affects districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, and West Godavari. The IMD also warned of strong winds gusting at 40 to 50 kmph with thunder and lightning in a few spots. From September 1 to 5, light to moderate rains will continue in some places with similar wind speeds. After September 5, rains may continue but without any wind warnings.
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South Coastal AP & Rayalaseema Weather Update
South Coastal districts like Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and SPS Nellore will see light to moderate rains in just one or two places this week. The weather situation will be similar in the Rayalaseema region, covering Chittoor, YSR district, Anantapur, and Kurnool. From the night of August 31 to September 5, some areas in both regions will experience winds of 40 to 50 kmph. From September 5 to 7, the weather will be calm with just light rains.
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Scattered Rains in Telangana
The Hyderabad weather centre stated that Telangana will see light to moderate rains in scattered places from September 1 to 7. For the first two days, from August 31 night to September 2 morning (8:30 AM), some parts of the state will experience strong surface winds of 30 to 40 kmph. The centre has not issued any special wind or rain warnings for the period from September 2 to 7.
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Precautions for People and Farmers
The weather department has advised people, especially farmers, to take necessary precautions. It is best to stay in safe places during thunderstorms or when winds are blowing at 30 to 50 kmph. The IMD has clearly stated not to take shelter under electric poles, old walls, or large, isolated trees. For real-time updates, the government suggests using apps like 'Mausam', 'Damini', and 'Meghdoot' for agricultural advice.
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