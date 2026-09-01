2 5 Image Credit : Gemini

Alert for North Coastal AP and Yanam

The weather in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and nearby Yanam will be a bit different. The IMD predicts light to moderate rain or thundershowers in some places from the night of August 31 to the morning of September 1. This affects districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, and West Godavari. The IMD also warned of strong winds gusting at 40 to 50 kmph with thunder and lightning in a few spots. From September 1 to 5, light to moderate rains will continue in some places with similar wind speeds. After September 5, rains may continue but without any wind warnings.