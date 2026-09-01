On September 1, 2026, gold and silver prices in India were largely steady. Nationally, 24K gold was priced at Rs 1,54,910 per 10 grams, while 999 fine silver stood at Rs 2,39,800 per kg. Both metals have shown significant annual growth, with gold rising 47.34% and silver 92.63%.

Gold and silver prices remained largely steady in India on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, with investors and buyers closely tracking the latest bullion rates. According to data from bullions.co.in, 24K gold was priced at Rs 1,54,910 per 10 grams at the India level as of 6:45 am. Meanwhile, 999 fine silver stood at Rs 2,39,800 per kg.

At the national level, 22K gold was priced at Rs 1,42,001 per 10 grams, while 24K gold remained at Rs 1,54,910. Gold has delivered strong gains over the past year, with the precious metal rising 47.34% year-on-year.

The latest city-wise data shows noticeable differences in gold prices across major Indian markets. Chennai recorded the highest gold prices among the cities covered, followed by Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The same pattern was visible in silver prices, with Chennai registering the highest rate and Hyderabad and Bengaluru following closely.

Silver Rate Today: 999 Fine Silver

Silver prices also remained elevated. At the India level, 999 fine silver was priced at Rs 2,39,800 per kg, while 925 sterling silver stood at Rs 2,21,815 per kg.

Silver has recorded an impressive annual rise of 92.63%. It was priced at Rs 1,24,490 per kg on September 1, 2025, highlighting the substantial increase over the past year.

City-Wise Gold and Silver Rates Today

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,41,497 Rs 1,54,360 Rs 2,38,950 Mumbai Rs 1,41,744 Rs 1,54,630 Rs 2,39,360 Kolkata Rs 141,561 Rs 1,54,430 Rs 2,39,050 Chennai Rs 142,157 Rs 1,55,080 Rs 2,40,060 Bengaluru Rs 1,41,854 Rs 1,54,750 Rs 2,39,550 Hyderabad Rs 1,41,973 Rs 1,54,880 Rs 2,39,740

Source: bullions.co.in, rates as reported on September 1, 2026.

Why Gold and Silver Prices Differ Across Cities

Precious-metal prices can vary from one city to another because of factors including local market conditions, transportation costs and differences in taxes and other charges. The rates listed above are bullion rates and may not represent the final price consumers pay when purchasing jewellery.

For jewellery purchases, buyers should also account for making charges, applicable taxes and retailer-specific costs. Therefore, the final amount payable at a jewellery store can be higher than the quoted bullion price.

With gold up 47.34% over the past year and silver gaining 92.63%, both precious metals remain firmly on investors' radar.

Consumers planning to buy gold or silver should check the latest rates with their jeweller before making a purchase, as bullion prices can change during the day depending on domestic and international market movements.