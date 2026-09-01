Sthree Sakthi SS-535 lottery draw by the Kerala Lottery Department is scheduled for September 1, 2026. The official results have not yet been announced. Participants should wait for the official declaration of winning numbers. It is crucial to verify results only through authorized sources and to retain original tickets for potential prize claims.

The KeralaLottery Department is set to conduct the Sthree Sakthi SS-535 lottery draw on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. However, the official result has not been announced yet. Lottery participants who purchased Sthree Sakthi SS-535 tickets are advised to wait for the official winning numbers before checking their tickets.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of the weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The draw is held according to the department's scheduled timetable, with the winning numbers subsequently published through official channels and authorised result sources.

As of the latest update, the Sthree Sakthi SS-535 result is still awaited. Therefore, no winning numbers should be treated as confirmed until the official draw results are released.

Once the results are announced, ticket holders can check the winning numbers against their Sthree Sakthi SS-535 tickets. The results generally include details of the winning numbers for the different prize categories, including the first prize, second prize, third prize and other applicable prizes.

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Lottery participants should carefully retain their original tickets and verify all details after the result is published. A winning ticket should also be checked against the official result notification before proceeding with any prize claim.

The Kerala lottery result is particularly followed by thousands of participants across the state and outside Kerala. With the SS-535 draw scheduled for September 1, ticket holders are eagerly waiting for the winning numbers to be released.

Important: The Sthree Sakthi SS-535 winning numbers have not been announced yet. This page will be updated once the official result becomes available.

Participants should avoid relying on unverified social-media posts or unofficial numbers circulating online. The final result should be confirmed through the Kerala State Lotteries Department or an authorised result publication.

Stay tuned for the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-535 Result 2026, including the complete winning-number list and prize details once the draw is officially announced.

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