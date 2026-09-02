Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low-Pressure System Hits South Bengal, North Bengal
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system over South Bengal has brought rain across the state. The Met office has predicted heavy showers for many districts in the south, while North Bengal will also see rain for the next three days
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Kolkata Weather
The rain started on Tuesday, thanks to a low-pressure zone over South Bengal. This system covers Gangetic West Bengal, the nearby Odisha coast, and the northwest Bay of Bengal, causing the downpour that began Monday night.
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Weather Update
The weather office bulletin says several districts in South Bengal will get scattered showers from Wednesday morning. Expect a cloudy sky throughout the day.
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High Humidity
High humidity will make the weather feel sticky and uncomfortable all day. The Met department predicts heavy rain for Bankura, Purulia, West Bardhaman, and Birbhum. East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, and South 24 Parganas will also likely see heavy showers. Other districts can expect scattered rain with winds of 40-50 km/h.
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Rain
Kolkata will experience light to moderate rain from the morning due to the low-pressure system. You might see the sun peeking through occasionally, but there's no forecast for heavy rain today. The maximum temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 27 degrees Celsius.
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North Bengal
The rain isn't just in the south; North Bengal will also get its share. The weather office has forecast rain for three days in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. These areas will also face gusty winds of 30-40 km/h. However, there is no rain warning for Saturday and Sunday.
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