On September 1, 2026, petrol and diesel prices in India are updated daily, showing significant variation between cities. This disparity is caused by differing state taxes, VAT, and freight costs, as fuel is not under the GST regime.

Petrol and diesel prices in India remain in focus on September 1, 2026, with motorists checking the latest rates before heading to fuel stations. Oil marketing companies revise retail fuel prices on a daily basis, with the updated rates generally taking effect from 6 am. However, petrol and diesel prices can differ significantly from one city to another because of state taxes, VAT, freight costs and other local components.

For September 1, petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi, while Mumbai motorists are paying Rs 111.21 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 113.51 per litre, whereas the rate in Chennai is around Rs 107.76 per litre.

Diesel prices also show substantial differences across cities. Delhi has one of the lower diesel rates among the major metros at Rs 95.20 per litre. The price stands at Rs 97.83 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 99.82 in Kolkata, Rs 99.55 in Chennai, Rs 99.56 in Bengaluru and Rs 103.82 in Hyderabad.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: City-Wise Rates

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.12 Rs 97.78 Kolkata Rs 113.43 Rs 99.78 Chennai Rs 107.75 Rs 99.57 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.79 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Note: The published city-wise figures above are consistent with recent fuel-price data for the major markets.

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The difference in fuel prices is largely linked to taxation. Petrol and diesel are outside the GST regime, meaning the final retail price includes central excise duty as well as state-level VAT and other charges. Consequently, consumers in different states pay different prices even when the underlying fuel cost is similar.

Global crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs and domestic taxation can all influence the eventual retail price. However, a movement in international crude does not necessarily translate into an immediate change at Indian fuel pumps.

Motorists should therefore check the latest city-specific rate before refuelling, particularly because prices are updated daily. The following table provides the latest petrol and diesel rates for major Indian cities for September 1.

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