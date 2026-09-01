The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-535 result for September 1, 2026, has been announced. This weekly draw, held on Tuesdays in Thiruvananthapuram, features a first prize of Rs 1 crore and a second prize of Rs 30 lakh. Participants should verify their ticket numbers against the official results.

The KeralaLottery Result Today, September 1, 2026, has been announced for the Sthree Sakthi SS-535 draw. The weekly lottery draw was held on Tuesday at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is conducted every Tuesday by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Lottery participants who purchased Sthree Sakthi SS-535 tickets can now check their ticket numbers against the winning numbers published for today's draw. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, while the second prize carries Rs 30 lakh and the third prize is Rs 5 lakh. The ticket price for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is Rs 50.

Also Read: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-535 Lottery Result Today (Sep 1): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-535 Winning Numbers

The Sthree Sakthi SS-535 draw features multiple prize categories apart from the consolation prize. Winners should carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official result before proceeding with a claim.

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – SN507288

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with 507288

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - SZ896169

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - SV888984

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 0224, 0238, 0615, 2142, 3356, 3378, 3602, 3794, 4063, 4852, 5263, 5268, 6183, 6188, 7402, 8087, 8773, 9106, 9586

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 1486, 2036, 2718, 2897, 6651, 9942

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - 0073, 0259, 0989, 1497, 1755, 2047, 2245, 2471, 2507, 2574, 3531, 3817, 4288, 4313, 4802, 5960, 6306, 7131, 7281, 7620, 7902, 7913, 9084, 9480, 9927

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0429, 0506, 0539, 0633, 0738, 0823, 0942, 1167, 1407, 1438, 1575, 1931, 2227, 2317, 2382, 2543, 2686, 2862, 3248, 3274, 3630, 3636, 3686, 3813, 3842, 3878, 3881, 3981, 4023, 4328, 4511, 4868, 4975, 5238, 5273, 5315, 5337, 5344, 5418, 5495, 5509, 5596, 5750, 5752, 5832, 5948, 6187, 6254, 6589, 6655, 6908, 6942, 7006, 7058, 7075, 7155, 7370, 7513, 7528, 7774, 8102, 8240, 8340, 8555, 8781, 8973, 9044, 9189, 9287, 9381, 9398, 9690, 9704, 9723, 9748, 9948

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 - TBA

How To Check Kerala Lottery SS-535 Result

Ticket holders should verify their numbers with the official Kerala State Lotteries Department result notification. It is important to check the lottery series, ticket number and prize category carefully before claiming any prize.

Winners should preserve their original lottery tickets in good condition. The ticket is required when claiming the prize, along with the necessary identification and other documents as prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Participants should also be cautious about unverified winning numbers circulated through social media or unofficial websites. The official lottery result and Kerala Government Gazette should be treated as the final authority for prize verification.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-535 result is being closely followed by lottery ticket holders across Kerala. With the Rs 1 crore first prize up for grabs, today's draw is expected to attract significant attention among Kerala lottery enthusiasts.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (31/08/2026): Bhagyathara BT-69 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner