'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'. In this edition, he features Gurbax and DJ Trish

Gurbax: People know him from back in the day when his song -- Boom Shankar -- went viral. We asked Gurbax what inspired him to move into Dubstep and Trap from being a metalhead.

DJ Trish: DJ Trish has received music training from London, and she is a brilliant house music producer. She spoke to RJ Rohit about her brand-new single, 'My Year'.

