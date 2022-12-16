Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'. In this edition, he features Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'. In this edition, he features Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Gurbax: People know him from back in the day when his song -- Boom Shankar -- went viral. We asked Gurbax what inspired him to move into Dubstep and Trap from being a metalhead.

    DJ Trish: DJ Trish has received music training from London, and she is a brilliant house music producer. She spoke to RJ Rohit about her brand-new single, 'My Year'.

    Also Read: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

     

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Isheeta Chakrvarty and Joel Jacob

    Also Read: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Recent Videos

    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Top Stories

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma
    Entertainment

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA
    Lifestyle

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign
    Lifestyle

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt
    India News

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Must See

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag
    India News

    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts
    Defence

    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts