'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'. In this edition, he features DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

DJ Aryan: This electronic DJ and music producer came out with his brand new track, 'Safe and Sound'.

Submarines in Space: This band uses instrumental music and fuses it with different genres. Submarines in Space came out with a brand new track called Sugarcode.

Rolland: This independent artist recently came out with a brand new number called Hopeless Romantic.

