Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'. In this edition, we feature Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Oct 28, 2022, 3:46 PM IST

    Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'. In this edition, we feature Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    In yet another edition of Indigo Music's Indiescoop, we showcase more independent artists who are making a mark with their music. In this edition, we feature:

    Also Read: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Saahil Bhargava: This Mumbai-based artist is not just a musician but also an animator. He has come up with a brand-new rendition of 'Umbra'. He has a knack for storytelling through music.

    Noah Avantkar: This Bengaluru-based independent artist recently came up with a track called 'Your Best'.

    Shashaa Tirupati: Shashaa Tirupati recently came up with her brand-new single, 'Medieval Minds', which is out of this world! The music video compliments the song so very well.

    If you are an independent artist, we have kept our doors wide open for you! All you’ve got to do is connect with us on our socials. Let’s jam on-air and online!

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Recent Videos

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, IND vs NED: I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Top Stories

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features
    Lifestyle

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb
    Entertainment

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA
    Lifestyle

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Must See

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery
    India News

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features
    Lifestyle

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features