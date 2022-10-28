'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'. In this edition, we feature Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'. In this edition, we feature Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

In yet another edition of Indigo Music's Indiescoop, we showcase more independent artists who are making a mark with their music. In this edition, we feature:

Also Read: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

Saahil Bhargava: This Mumbai-based artist is not just a musician but also an animator. He has come up with a brand-new rendition of 'Umbra'. He has a knack for storytelling through music.

Noah Avantkar: This Bengaluru-based independent artist recently came up with a track called 'Your Best'.

Shashaa Tirupati: Shashaa Tirupati recently came up with her brand-new single, 'Medieval Minds', which is out of this world! The music video compliments the song so very well.

If you are an independent artist, we have kept our doors wide open for you! All you’ve got to do is connect with us on our socials. Let’s jam on-air and online!

Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India