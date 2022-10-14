'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'. In this edition, we feature Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

In yet another edition of Indigo Music's Indiescoop, we showcase more independent artists who are making a mark with their music. In this edition, we feature:

Vandita: This independent artist from Bengaluru has come up with a brand new track called 'Walking Piece of Art'.

Big Deal: Sameer Rishu Mohanty goes by his stage name Big Deal. Rapper Big Deal is known for fusing Indian sounds into hip-hop.

Tarra: This independent artist from Mumbai released a brand new track called 'I am not me when I am with you'. Now the song is brilliant, and the music video just complements the song.

