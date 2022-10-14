Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'. In this edition, we feature Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Oct 14, 2022, 6:32 PM IST

    In yet another edition of Indigo Music's Indiescoop, we showcase more independent artists who are making a mark with their music. In this edition, we feature:

    Vandita: This independent artist from Bengaluru has come up with a brand new track called 'Walking Piece of Art'.

    Big Deal: Sameer Rishu Mohanty goes by his stage name Big Deal. Rapper Big Deal is known for fusing Indian sounds into hip-hop.

    Tarra: This independent artist from Mumbai released a brand new track called 'I am not me when I am with you'. Now the song is brilliant, and the music video just complements the song.

