'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'.

In yet another edition of Indigo Music's Indiescoop, we showcase more independent artists who are making a mark with their music. In this edition, we feature:

Shweta Subram: You may know her well as the 'Jalebi Baby' girl because it is her voice alongside Tesher and Jason Derulo. This particular song, 'Jalebi Baby', was used by the Marvel Cinematic Universe in one of their TV series called Ms Marvel.

Anubha and Karm: They are two different individuals who came together and created brilliant music. They came up with a brand new track called 'Mann Mera'. Two young kids came together and made beautiful music; we loved it.

Renao: This independent artist was born and bought up in Bengaluru and is now living and pursuing his career in music in London. He came up with this brand new EP called 'From The South'.