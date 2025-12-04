MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

BIGG BOSS 19: Mid-Week Eviction Shocks Fans — Top 5 Finalists Locked!

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Dec 04 2025, 04:04 PM IST
Share this Video

The tension just went through the roof! With only days left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, a surprise mid-week eviction has shaken the house. Say goodbye to Malti Chahar — and meet the final Top 5 contestants who’ll battle it out for the trophy 🎯. Who has the crown in sight: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal or Pranit More? Watch till the end for full details and fan-vote predictions!

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

BIGG BOSS 19: Mid-Week Eviction Shocks Fans — Top 5 Finalists Locked!
Now Playing
BIGG BOSS 19: Mid-Week Eviction Shocks Fans — Top 5 Finalists Locked!
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Vs Farhana | Explosive Clash Over ‘Stolen Eggs’
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Vs Farhana | Explosive Clash Over ‘Stolen Eggs’
Bigg Boss 19: Did Media Cross The Line With Personal Questions to Gaurav Khanna?
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Did Media Cross The Line With Personal Questions to Gaurav Khanna?
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav–Tanya Clash Turns Explosive Over House Duties
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav–Tanya Clash Turns Explosive Over House Duties
Bigg Boss 19 Media Round Explodes: Reporters Corner Gaurav, Tanya, Farhana & Pranit
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Media Round Explodes: Reporters Corner Gaurav, Tanya, Farhana & Pranit
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Praises Gaurav Khanna After 14 Weeks | Mixed Reactions Inside House
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Praises Gaurav Khanna After 14 Weeks | Mixed Reactions Inside House
Bigg Boss 19: Ashish Chanchlani Lights Up Weekend Ka Vaar With Hilarious ‘Ghost Target’ Task
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Ashish Chanchlani Lights Up Weekend Ka Vaar With Hilarious ‘Ghost Target’ Task
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur’s Journey Ends in Shocking Eviction
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur’s Journey Ends in Shocking Eviction
Gulshan Devaiah on Kantara 2, Profit-Sharing Fight & Working With Rishab Shetty
Now Playing
Gulshan Devaiah on Kantara 2, Profit-Sharing Fight & Working With Rishab Shetty
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Shock: Tanya, Ashnoor & Shehbaz Slip to Bottom-3
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Shock: Tanya, Ashnoor & Shehbaz Slip to Bottom-3

Entertainment

BIGG BOSS 19: Mid-Week Eviction Shocks Fans — Top 5 Finalists Locked!
03:43
Now Playing
BIGG BOSS 19: Mid-Week Eviction Shocks Fans — Top 5 Finalists Locked!
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Vs Farhana | Explosive Clash Over ‘Stolen Eggs’
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Vs Farhana | Explosive Clash Over ‘Stolen Eggs’
Bigg Boss 19: Did Media Cross The Line With Personal Questions to Gaurav Khanna?
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Did Media Cross The Line With Personal Questions to Gaurav Khanna?
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav–Tanya Clash Turns Explosive Over House Duties
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav–Tanya Clash Turns Explosive Over House Duties

News

Putin’s India Visit: West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad on Strategic Ties Ties With Russia
04:27
Now Playing
Putin’s India Visit: West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad on Strategic Ties Ties With Russia
'Selling Water Has Become a Business': Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Govt | Winter Session 2025
03:07
Now Playing
'Selling Water Has Become a Business': Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Govt | Winter Session 2025
'Selling Water Has Become a Business': Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Govt | Winter Session 2025
02:42
Now Playing
'Selling Water Has Become a Business': Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Govt | Winter Session 2025

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?