'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'. In this edition, we feature Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

In yet another edition of Indigo Music's Indiescoop, we showcase more independent artists who are making a mark with their music. In this edition, we feature:

Abdul Shaikh: This independent artist from Kolkata recently came out with his brand new single, 'Barsatoon mein'.

Tathagata Bhowmik: Like Abdul, Tathagata too comes from Kolkata and came up with a brand new number, 'Song For Dot' recently.

Druv Kent: He came up with a song called 'Don't Burn Away', which hit number 1 on the independent charts all across the globe.

