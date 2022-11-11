Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'. In this edition, we feature Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Nov 11, 2022, 5:56 PM IST

    Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'. In this edition, we feature Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    In yet another edition of Indigo Music's Indiescoop, we showcase more independent artists who are making a mark with their music. In this edition, we feature:

    Abdul Shaikh: This independent artist from Kolkata recently came out with his brand new single, 'Barsatoon mein'.

    Tathagata Bhowmik: Like Abdul, Tathagata too comes from Kolkata and came up with a brand new number, 'Song For Dot' recently.

    Druv Kent: He came up with a song called 'Don't Burn Away', which hit number 1 on the independent charts all across the globe.

    Also Read: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Also Read: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

     

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Also Watch: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    DEXTER NATO technology that tracks terrorists in crowded venues

    DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Top Stories

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)
    Top Stories

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features
    Lifestyle

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Must See

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters
    India News

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains
    India News

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains