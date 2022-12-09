Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'. In this edition, he features Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Peekay: This independent artist released her brand new track called squeaky clean.

    Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti: These independent artists collaborated to come up with the brand new track called Laapata. They told RJ Rohit about how they actually met and created the song.

