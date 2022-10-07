'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'. In this edition, we feature Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

In yet another edition of Indigo Music's Indiescoop, we showcase more independent artists who are making a mark with their music. In this edition, we feature:

Iamnotshane: Iamnotshane is an Instagrammer and an influencer, but most importantly, he is a musician and his track, 'Maybe my soulmate died' started trending on TikTok and reels. He is one of those artists who was discovered on Instagram reels and TikTok.

Rahul Advani: This Bangalore-based Independent artist has done his studies in Singapore and Dubai. But finally, he shifted to Bengaluru and this is where he released his brand-new single, called 'Ready to Breathe', which had the backing vocals of pretty famous artists like Mali from Mumbai and Tejas from Mumbai. Rahul Advani has multiple tracks that are going to be released soon.

Mridul Kala: This independent artist is known for his remixes and ever-evolving style of electronic music production. He has come out with a brand-new track called 'Lost Without You'.

