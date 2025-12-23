BJP Leader Nazia Elahi Khan Dares IndiGo Blacklist Her After Mumbai Airport Clash
BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan challenges IndiGo to blacklist her following an alleged staff harassment incident at Mumbai Airport, turning a routine clash into a viral political showdown. Khan claims aggressive handling by airline personnel sparked the confrontation, now demanding accountability amid accusations of poor passenger treatment.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing