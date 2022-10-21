'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'. In this edition, we feature Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

In yet another edition of Indigo Music's Indiescoop, we showcase more independent artists who are making a mark with their music. In this edition, we feature:

Zoe and Urgen: These brilliant independent artists recently came up with their brand-new single, 'With Me'.

Kapow! This band from Mumbai came up with a brand-new track called ‘Always Meant to Be'.

Hemanth Jois: This independent artist from Bengaluru came up with an EDM track in Kannada and it's called 'Khushi 2'. Check it out!

If you are an independent artist, we have kept our doors wide open for you! All you’ve got to do is connect with us on our socials. Let’s jam on-air and online!

