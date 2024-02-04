Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Dr Pratima Raj, an Associate Consultant in Gynaecologic Oncology at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, provides insights into Cervical Cancer, the second most prevalent cancer type among Indian women

This week, significant attention has been directed towards Cervical Cancer, a slow-growing cancer that develops in the cervix tissues. The battle against the second most prevalent cancer type among Indian women received a substantial push in Budget 2024. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a major announcement, unveiling plans for HPV vaccination program targeting girls aged 9 to 14 years to combat cervical cancer.

With 511.4 million women aged 15 years and older in India at a high risk of developing cervical cancer, this initiative aims to address a crucial health concern. To delve deeper into the matter, we engaged in a conversation with Dr Pratima Raj, Associate Consultant in Gynaecologic Oncology at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road in Bengaluru.