IPL 2025 MI vs DC Highlights | Mumbai Indians Seal Playoff Spot, DC Knocked Out

| Updated : May 22 2025, 02:00 PM
Watch the thrilling highlights of the IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium! Mumbai Indians delivered a clinical performance, defeating Delhi Capitals by 59 runs to become the fourth and final team to qualify for the playoffs. Suryakumar Yadav starred with an unbeaten 73 off 43 balls, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner picked up three wickets each to dismantle DC for just 121 runs. With this win, MI join RCB, GT, and PBKS in the playoffs, while Delhi Capitals are eliminated from the tournament, making unwanted history as the first team to miss the playoffs after winning their first four matches of the season.

