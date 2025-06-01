Assam Flood Furry: Brahmaputra Swells, Majuli–Nimati Ferry Services Halted
Relentless rains have swollen the Brahmaputra, forcing a suspension of ferry services between Majuli and Nimati Ghat. Submerged ramps at Kamalabari and Afalamukh terminals left thousands stranded. Students, traders, and patients face travel chaos. Disaster response teams are on alert as flood risk intensifies across Assam's riverine belt.
