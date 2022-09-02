Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'. 

    Sep 2, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    In yet another edition of Indigo Music's Indiescoop, we showcase more independent artists who are making a mark with their music. In this edition, we feature:

    Zac: Zac, who is from the United States and settled right now in Mumbai, released his new track called 'Danger' with Sid Basrur. Now, the song 'Danger' is also a track produced by one of Justin Bieber's producers, Brandon B.

    Zillionglare: Zillionglare is a rapper who learnt Carnatic music for eight years, and he released a brand new track called 'Higher than high'. Now, the rapper has a dream collaborator.

    Bruce C Stevenson: He released a brand new track called 'between Venus and Mars'. Most of Bruce's songs are based on planets, stars and galaxies.

    Tushar Vashisht: Think about a scenario where you are running your own company, but you still have a passion for music. Tushar Vashisht runs one such start-up in India and is also an independent artist. Along with Raghu, who is the base player for Lucky Ali, they came up with the track 'Ud Ja Re'.

