Babil Khan BREAKS DOWN, Slams Bollywood as FAKE, Deletes Instagram!
Babil Khan, son of legendary actor Irrfan Khan, posted a tearful video calling Bollywood the 'fakest industry.' He named stars like Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, and Siddhant Chaturvedi before deleting the video and deactivating his Instagram. The video surfaced just days ahead of his father's death anniversary. Babil has acted in several Bollywood movies, including Qala and Friday Night Plan. He was praised for his acting in the series The Railway Men.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:15
Now Playing
02:02
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing