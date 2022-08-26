Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'. 

    Aug 26, 2022, 8:13 PM IST

    In yet another edition of Indigo Music's Indiescoop, we showcase more independent artists who are making a mark with their music. In this edition, we feature:

    Mona Patel: She is an Indian-Australian singer and has released a brand new track called 'Hope To Heal'. The incredibly soothing song just makes you feel very happy and brings about a vibrant touch when it comes to acoustics as well as electronic music production. 

    Derek and the cats: The band is led by Derek Mathais. Derek's band comprises musicians with different backgrounds. They have lead guitarists, electronic guitarists and jazz saxophone feels. It is basically an instrumental band, but they are really good at what they do. 

    Judy on the run: Judy on the run has come up with a new single featuring Cherish, who also is an independent artist from Bengaluru. Now Judy on the run comprises of two brothers -- Shack and Judy -- and they have always worked alone, except now, they actually collaborated with another Indie artist, Cherish.

    Rika: Rika is going places. An Indian living in London, Rika has a fantastic voice. She has released a brand new single called Payroll featuring Kranium. It is a perfect mixture of Pop and Reggae, and the Reggae influence, of course, comes in with Kranium on the track.

