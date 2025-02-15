Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is a technology in football that helps referees make accurate decisions. It reviews four key situations: goals, penalty decisions, direct red cards, and mistaken identity. VAR officials analyze video footage and communicate findings to the on-field referee, who can accept the advice or review it on a pitch-side monitor. The system aims to correct 'clear and obvious errors' while keeping the final decision with the referee, ensuring fairness without disrupting the game flow.