World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Dr Ashish Dixit, a Consultant in Haematology, Haemato Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road in Bengaluru, addresses the misconception that all blood cancers are uniform and stresses the importance of tailored treatment strategies

    In commemoration of World Cancer Day (February 4), Dr Ashish Dixit, Consultant in Haematology, Haemato Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplantation at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru underscores the critical need to enhance awareness, particularly concerning blood-related cancers. 

    The primary focus is on dispelling the misconception that all blood cancers are uniform, emphasizing the necessity for tailored treatment strategies. Dr Dixit highlights the diverse range of treatments available, ranging from oral medications to traditional chemotherapy, all aimed at achieving a lasting cure. 
    The overarching goal is to stress the significance of early diagnosis, a pivotal factor in ensuring timely intervention and enhancing the prospects of a healthy and fulfilling life.

    Notably, early diagnosis holds the potential for managing certain cancers through the administration of oral medications alone, avoiding more invasive treatments. Dr Dixit underscores the importance of closing the information gap, challenging prevailing perceptions about cancer, and promoting a culture of prompt reporting for early diagnosis and effective treatment. 

    The overarching objective is to advocate for a life free from the burdens of cancer through heightened awareness and proactive healthcare practices.

