Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users

The National Security Agency (NSA) has issued a critical warning to millions of iPhone and Android users regarding the security risks associated with popular secure messaging apps, particularly Signal. Highlighting vulnerabilities in features like Linked Devices and Group Invite Links, the NSA emphasizes that user behavior, rather than app flaws, poses the greatest threat to privacy. Many users unknowingly leave themselves exposed by not managing their settings properly. The agency advises regular checks on linked devices and caution when using group invite links to prevent unauthorized access. WATCH.