'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'.

Indigo Music, which is part of the Asianet News Network, has left its doors wide open for all independent artists and home-grown talents to showcase their music. Here's presenting an episode of 'Indie Scoop', where we showcase independent artists. Watch RJ Rohit provide a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop' for this week