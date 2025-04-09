No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Kawasaki has introduced Corleo, a futuristic hydrogen-powered robotic horse designed for riders. This innovative machine combines advanced robotics, clean energy, and motorcycle-inspired design to navigate rough terrains with ease. With four robotic legs that can adapt to various surfaces, Corleo represents the future of off-road mobility and eco-friendly transportation. Unveiled at the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025, this robot horse is a bold step forward in personal mobility. Watch the video to learn about its features, technology, and potential applications in rescue operations and entertainment.