Babil Khan's Viral Bullying Claim | Know How Bollywood is Reacting? | Sai Rajesh Controversy

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan shared a tearful video calling Bollywood 'fake' and naming celebs like Ananya Panday and Arijit Singh. Although, he deleted the video shortly, but it circulated on the internet. While many stars supported him, filmmaker Sai Rajesh criticized his clarification, prompting an emotional reply from Babil. He apologized, saying his words were misunderstood. Know the full story in this detailed video from Asianet News English.