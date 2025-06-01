Shah's Explosive Allegation Against Bengal Govt: Murshidabad Violence Was State-Sponsored!
A shocking claim has emerged, accusing Bengal ministers of supporting the Murshidabad rioters. The statement alleges direct involvement of the state machinery, calling the violence 'state-sponsored.' With tensions already high, this remark adds fuel to the political firestorm brewing in West Bengal.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:14
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing