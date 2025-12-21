MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Humanity Has Been Shamed: Imam Ilyasi Condemns Mob Lynching in Bangladesh

Published : Dec 21 2025, 03:05 PM IST
Reacting to the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, All India Imam Organisation Chief Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi strongly condemned the killing, calling it a murder of humanity. He questioned the silence of human rights bodies and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene.

