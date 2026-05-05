Vijay Reaches Father’s Residence as TVK Registers Historic Win in TN Polls
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 delivered a historic verdict as Vijay’s TVK emerged as the single largest party, winning over 100 seats. Amid celebrations, Vijay reached his father SA Chandrasekhar’s residence in Chennai. The actor-turned-politician’s debut has reshaped Tamil Nadu politics.0:00 - TVK emerges as single largest party in Tamil Nadu0:30 - Big celebrations outside Chennai residence1:00 - Massive shift in Tamil Nadu politics
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