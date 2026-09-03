The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-639 draw held on Thursday, September 3, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-639 draw held on Thursday, September 3. With thousands of players across the state waiting for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main highlight of the Karunya Plus KN-639 draw is its top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-639 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - PD 228280

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - 228280

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - PF 179967

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - 228280

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0153, 0262, 0802, 1247, 1531, 1563, 2353, 3131 3594, 3793, 4860, 6999, 7614, 7815, 7936, 8019 8055, 8395, 9614

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 1260, 2137, 3029, 6051, 7432, 9653

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0008, 0832, 0836, 1308, 2259, 2299, 3200, 3287 3605, 3699, 4187, 4348, 5075, 5218, 5549, 6003 6733, 6753, 6958, 7102, 7104, 8305, 8446, 9563 5209

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0074, 0080, 0259, 0391, 0469, 0571, 0882, 1184 1243, 1485, 1532, 1791, 1812, 1954, 1986, 2087 2121, 2388, 2548, 2591, 2714, 3125, 3283, 3329 3350, 3730, 3739, 3790, 3837, 4043, 4073, 4172 4462, 4580, 4650, 4777, 4787, 4812, 5229, 5258 5442, 5469, 5611, 5613, 5690, 5998, 6005, 6024 6128, 6131, 6197, 6280, 6282, 6346, 6354, 6380 6755, 6787, 6943, 6955, 7037, 7145, 7195, 7202 7289, 7687, 7735, 8031, 8152, 8421, 8866, 8993 9124, 9438, 9896, 9955

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0002, 0156, 0181, 0474, 0528, 0582, 0963, 0976 1241, 1374, 1615, 1653, 1928, 1944, 2006, 2131 2155, 2228, 2230, 2338, 2389, 2430, 2665, 2817 3181, 3285, 3696, 3767, 3817, 4075, 4234, 4305 4325, 4381, 4542, 4663, 4702, 4736, 4906, 5312 5457, 5464, 5517, 6068, 6147, 6150, 6164, 6304 6321, 6468, 6570, 6682, 6688, 6708, 6803, 6810 6823, 6932, 7079, 7127, 7380, 7489, 7496, 7498 7549, 7556, 7891, 8117, 8148, 8441, 8444, 8750 8828, 9087, 9338, 9375, 9388, 9506, 9518, 9668 9683, 9919, 9965, 9997

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0126, 0187, 0228, 0230, 0247, 0272, 0332, 0359 0383, 0393, 0430, 0439, 0558, 0576, 0588, 0857 1064, 1121, 1206, 1258, 1274, 1348, 1402, 1439 1530, 1537, 1769, 1848, 1927, 2036, 2072, 2092 2132, 2188, 2199, 2206, 2225, 2270, 2366, 2436 2437, 3021, 3045, 3098, 3137, 3146, 3222, 3301 3318, 3367, 3371, 3492, 3601, 3622, 3746, 3764 3770, 3776, 3856, 3866, 3967, 3988, 3991, 4016 4047, 4146, 4193, 4198, 4213, 4226, 4440, 4536 4594, 4618, 4646, 4816, 4911, 4950, 5141, 5147 5181, 5191, 5197, 5267, 5318, 5409, 5456, 5526 5770, 5812, 5881, 5947, 5963, 5997, 6154, 6266 6281, 6286, 6290, 6305, 6317, 6328, 6349, 6375 6478, 6488, 6543, 6552, 6622, 6739, 6862, 7133 7228, 7229, 7277, 7326, 7368, 7393, 7454, 7527 7725, 7727, 7965, 8083, 8156, 8263, 8279, 8300 8341, 8366, 8476, 8661, 8677, 8813, 8867, 8899 8947, 8958, 9069, 9157, 9188, 9194, 9226, 9241 9249, 9315, 9325, 9367, 9411, 9431, 9496, 9601 9628, 9736, 9814, 9906

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other required documentation, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

The official recommendation is to sign the back of the ticket promptly and file the claim within the prescribed deadline.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

Lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets through:

Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette

Kerala State Lotteries Department's website

Official lottery result publications

Licensed lottery merchants

Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya Plus KN-639 Lottery Result Today (September 3): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

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