Yash and Kiara Advani’s Toxic is struggling to maintain its opening-day momentum at the box office. Despite crossing ₹230 crore in India, the film witnessed a sharp drop in collections on Day 8.

Yash and Kiara Advani’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is witnessing a noticeable slowdown at the box office. Despite its big opening and star-studded cast, the film’s daily collections have continued to decline as it enters its second week.

Toxic ,Box Office Collection, Day 8

According to trade reports, Toxic recorded its lowest single-day collection so far on its eighth day of release. The film reportedly earned around ₹3.8 crore in India net collections on Wednesday. Some subsequent trade updates, however, placed the Day 8 figure at approximately ₹5.1 crore.

The drop highlights the challenge the film has faced after its strong opening. While Toxic began its theatrical run on a high note, its collections fell considerably from Day 2 onwards and have remained on a downward trajectory.

Toxic Crosses ₹230 Crore In India

Despite the decline in daily earnings, Toxic has managed to cross the ₹230 crore mark in India net collections within eight days. Its total domestic net collection is currently estimated at around ₹234.70 crore, while its worldwide gross collection stands at approximately ₹322 crore.

The figures indicate that the film has still managed to build a sizeable box-office total, although its momentum appears to have weakened considerably.

Toxic Had A Massive Opening

Toxic recorded a powerful opening on Day 1, earning approximately ₹101.10 crore net in India. The impressive debut created expectations of a strong first-week run.

However, the subsequent decline in collections has made it difficult for the film to maintain the pace set on its opening day. With its second week underway, the film’s performance over the coming days will determine how far its final box-office tally can go.