Hanuman Ansh has turned into a surprise box-office success, with the under-Rs 2 crore film refusing to slow down. On Day 27, it added Rs 7.25 crore, taking its India net collection to Rs 61.88 crore.

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of the biggest surprise success stories at the box office. Inspired by the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, the low-budget film has continued its strong theatrical run and crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in India net collections.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 27

According to early box office tracking figures, Hanuman Ansh earned around Rs 7.25 crore in India net collections on Wednesday, September 2, marking its 27th day in theatres. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached approximately Rs 61.88 crore.

The film's India gross collection is reportedly around Rs 72.97 crore. Its sustained performance is particularly impressive considering that it had a slow start at the box office before gaining momentum later in its theatrical run.

Fourth Week Brings A Major Turnaround

The film's fourth week has proved to be a major turning point. Its collections saw a significant jump from Day 22 onwards, with the film earning around Rs 6.25 crore on Day 22, Rs 9.25 crore on Day 23 and Rs 12.75 crore on Day 24.

It then collected approximately Rs 5.50 crore on Day 25 and Rs 8.50 crore on Day 26. The steady numbers have helped the film maintain its momentum well into its fourth week.

Made On A Budget Of Around Rs 2 Crore

One of the biggest highlights of Hanuman Ansh is its reported budget of less than Rs 2 crore. The film's Rs 61 crore-plus India net collection therefore represents a remarkable theatrical achievement.

Directed and written by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film stars Shobhinav Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba. The story follows Lakshmi Narayan Sharma from his childhood struggles to his spiritual transformation into Neem Karoli Baba.