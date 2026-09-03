Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For South Bengal; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The low-pressure system has moved on, but low-pressure line and the monsoon trough will keep the rain coming in South Bengal. The forecast predicts heavy to very heavy showers for Kolkata and other districts on Thursday
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Kolkata Weather
There is no chance of the rain letting up in South Bengal. The Met Office has confirmed that the showers will continue. On Wednesday, some areas saw heavy rain while others got moderate showers. Kolkata experienced a downpour. The forecast for Thursday predicts more heavy rain, just like Wednesday.
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Met Office
According to the Alipore Met Office, a well-marked low-pressure system was over West Bengal until Tuesday. It has now shifted to northeast Madhya Pradesh and its surrounding areas. But there's no relief, as a low-pressure line from Uttar Pradesh to Bangladesh and a monsoon trough are active. The combined effect of these two is causing heavy to very heavy rain in South Bengal.
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Weather
The weather office says the rain will continue all day on Thursday. This is due to a low-pressure line and the monsoon trough. Kolkata, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, East and West Burdwan, Hooghly, and North and South 24 Parganas can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall. The rain will likely reduce from Friday and Saturday, with scattered or light showers in some places.
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Rain
Kolkata is likely to receive light to moderate rain on Thursday. The sky has been cloudy since morning. The weather will change as the day progresses. The forecast predicts light to moderate showers in various parts of the city today.
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North Bengal
North Bengal will also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. The five northern districts—Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar—could see widespread rain. Additionally, South Dinajpur and Malda may also receive heavy showers.
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