On September 3, 2026, gold and silver prices in India are being closely watched. Current rates show 24K gold at approximately Rs 1,53,020 per 10 grams and 22K gold at Rs 1,40,268. Silver is priced around Rs 2,36,020 per kg. Prices vary slightly between cities.

Gold and silver prices remain firmly in focus on Thursday, September 3, 2026, as investors and consumers track the latest bullion rates across Indian cities. Gold has continued to attract attention amid global market uncertainty, while silver has also delivered strong gains over the longer term. Current bullion data shows 24K gold at around Rs 1,53,020 per 10 grams in India, while 22K gold is priced at about Rs 1,40,268 per 10 grams. Silver 999 fine is around Rs 2,36,020 per kg.

City-wise prices can differ slightly depending on the local market and the source used for retail rates. Among major cities, Chennai is reporting the highest 24K gold price at Rs 1,53,190 per 10 grams, while Delhi is at Rs 1,52,480.

Gold and Silver rates today - September 3, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver 999 (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,39,773 Rs 1,52,480 Rs 2,36,020 Mumbai Rs 1,40,012 Rs 1,52,740 Rs 2,36,020 Kolkata Rs 1,39,828 Rs 1,52,540 Rs 2,36,020 Chennai Rs 1,40,424 Rs 1,53,190 Rs 2,36,020 Bengaluru Rs 1,40,122 Rs 1,52,860 Rs 2,36,020 Hyderabad Rs 1,40,232 Rs 1,52,980 Rs 2,36,020

The latest data also shows that gold has risen by a little more than 6% over the past month and by about 42.3% over the past year. Silver has performed even more strongly over the one-year period, gaining around 88%.

International developments remain an important factor for precious-metal prices. Gold is traditionally viewed as a safe-haven asset during periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty. At the same time, movements in the US dollar, interest-rate expectations, global commodity markets and investor demand can influence domestic bullion prices.

Consumers should also remember that the displayed bullion rate is not necessarily the final amount payable at a jewellery store. Jewellery bills can include making charges, GST and other applicable costs. Rates may also vary between jewellers and cities.

For buyers planning a purchase today, checking the latest local rate immediately before visiting a jeweller is advisable, particularly because gold and silver prices can move during the trading session.