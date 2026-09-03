The Nagaland State Lottery has announced the results for its Dear Spark Thursday weekly draw held on September 3, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, with numerous other winners in lower prize categories.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday weekly lottery results for September 3, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 96D 00883 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 96D 00883

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 00883 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 09070, 14324, 24728, 28223, 38078, 51613, 55907, 57426, 64522, 69871

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0978, 1536, 1557, 2483, 3502, 7180, 7390, 7908, 8307, 8900

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0248, 0999, 1735, 3107, 6377, 6740, 8230, 8352, 9711, 9950

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0024, 0098, 0172, 0369, 0615, 0649, 0665, 0749, 0825, 0935, 0976, 1234, 1294, 1648, 1730, 1757, 1794, 1844, 1989, 2003, 2049, 2153, 2220, 2269, 2352, 2455, 2471, 2569, 2570, 2674, 2780, 2988, 3019, 3040, 3043, 3139, 3161, 3220, 3222, 3269, 3311, 3325, 3966, 4089, 4106, 4151, 4204, 4310, 4578, 4598, 4727, 4858, 5126, 5128, 5207, 5336, 5343, 5359, 5486, 5649, 6052, 6139, 6155, 6197, 6430, 6655, 6788, 6901, 7012, 7030, 7111, 7141, 7502, 7530, 7546, 7553, 7556, 7590, 7815, 7893, 8116, 8162, 8252, 8347, 8353, 8487, 8644, 8689, 8883, 9101, 9169, 9195, 9234, 9285, 9557, 9608, 9616, 9659, 9732, 9831**

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Thursday Weekly Lottery sheet dated September 3, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.