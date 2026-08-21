A special feature of Chennai Love Story's digital release is its availability in five languages. The movie is streaming in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on Sony LIV. This gives audiences beyond the Telugu states a chance to watch this romantic drama. It will be interesting to see how the film fares on a digital platform after its decent theatrical run, especially since it can now reach a much wider audience.

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