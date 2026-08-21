Chennai Love Story OTT Release: Film to Stream in 5 Languages on SonyLIV
Chennai Love Story is set for its OTT release on SonyLIV in five languages. Check the film’s streaming details, cast and other key information ahead of its digital premiere.
Chennai Love Story
Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya lead the cast in Chennai Love Story, which is now available for streaming. The film, after its theatrical performance, has arrived on Sony LIV. Viewers can watch it in five different languages.
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Directed by Ravi Namburi
Ravi Namburi makes his directorial debut with this film. The story comes from Sai Rajesh, who gained fame as the director of 'Baby'. Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya are in the main roles, supported by Trigun, Devi Prasad, and Siri Hanumanthu. The film's story, characters, and romantic angle really caught the audience's attention in theatres. Now, OTT viewers can enjoy the same experience from home.
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Streaming in Five Languages
A special feature of Chennai Love Story's digital release is its availability in five languages. The movie is streaming in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on Sony LIV. This gives audiences beyond the Telugu states a chance to watch this romantic drama. It will be interesting to see how the film fares on a digital platform after its decent theatrical run, especially since it can now reach a much wider audience.
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Produced by Sai Rajesh and SKN
SKN and Sai Rajesh have jointly produced this movie. The famous music director Mani Sharma composed the music. Besides the main actors, the supporting cast's performances were also crucial to the story. With Sai Rajesh providing the story and Mani Sharma handling the music, the film generated a lot of buzz right from the start. After completing its journey in theatres, Chennai Love Story has now arrived for the OTT audience.
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Will it impress the OTT audience?
Chennai Love Story, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya, is currently streaming on Sony LIV in five languages. After a decent performance in cinemas, the film has moved to the digital stage. We'll have to wait and see how well it connects with the OTT audience. If you enjoy emotional romantic movies, you shouldn't miss this one.
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