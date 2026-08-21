Yo Yo Honey Singh has claimed that an unnamed music label has been troubling him and affecting his song releases. The rapper also hinted at a possible collaboration with Emiway Bantai.

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is having some trouble with his music label and it's been going on for a while. He talked about it on Instagram live and said it's been affecting his music - he can't make as much as he wants to. He wants to make more music, but this situation with the label is holding him back.

Although it is not clear as to which label the rapper was referring to, fans have become curious about the matter due to the rapper’s comments.

Honey Singh Has Been Impacted by Label Problems

While appearing on the live session, Honey Singh stated that a music label has been creating many problems for him. The rapper went ahead to state that the situation had impacted his musical projects and slowed down the rate at which he released his songs.

The rapper also went ahead to attack people who think that they cannot be attacked due to the power and influence that they possess. While discussing the pride and power of Lord Shiva, the rapper mentioned the case of Ravana.

In addition, Honey Singh also mentioned that if not for those difficulties, he would have provided some songs to his fans in one month’s time. In other words, it appears that the problem is a constant one for him during the creation of the new music.

The rapper has decided to keep the name of their music label under wraps

Honey Singh didn't say which music label was giving him trouble. He kept quiet about it, so his fans were left to wonder which company it might be. But Honey Singh never gave out any clues about the label's name.

During his career, the rapper has collaborated with many famous names of the Indian music business, which makes his words even more intriguing for his fans. Meanwhile, Honey Singh provided his fans with some good news. He mentioned his interest in working together with rapper Emiway Bantai.

New Music Releases of Honey Singh

Honey Singh is still going strong, even with all the issues he's faced. His latest song, God Style, is out now - Hommie Dilliwala came up with the lyrics, and Honey Singh worked on the composition and music. He's clearly not letting his problems hold him back, and it's great to see him continuing to make music. The song is a testament to his talent and dedication, and fans are sure to love it.

He's also come out with a new song called Moonlight, which he made with Priceless back in August. A couple of other tracks from his latest release are Jawani Iraqi, featuring Simar Kaur and Rawme Hooda, and Body Roll, which has Nora Fatehi in it.



It's not clear what's going to happen next, but hopefully, he'll be able to resolve the issue and get back to making music soon.