For those who've followed the 'Insidious' series, some scenes and twists might feel a bit familiar. The plot points—a family being attacked by a supernatural entity, a connection to the past, and the need to enter 'The Further'—will remind you of the earlier films.

Also, you're left wishing they had explored 'The Further' a bit more. But despite these small issues, the film really works in moments that will make you jump out of your seat. 'Insidious: Out of the Further' isn't a perfect horror movie, but it's a solid treat for anyone looking for a good scare in the theatre.

A little warning: try not to look in your car's rearview mirror on your way home. And if you start thinking about this film alone after everyone's asleep... well, that's on you!

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