Ravi Teja’s Irumudi has premiered overseas ahead of its August 21 India release. Early viewers have shared mixed-to-positive reactions, praising the actor’s performance while highlighting the film’s emotional and spiritual themes.

Ravi Teja’s much-awaited Telugu film Irumudi has finally begun its theatrical run, with overseas premieres taking place ahead of its India release on August 21, 2026. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film has already started generating discussion on social media as early viewers share their first impressions.

With Telugu films often premiering internationally before their domestic release, X (formerly Twitter) has become an early destination for audience reactions. Several moviegoers who attended the overseas shows have posted their immediate thoughts about Ravi Teja’s latest outing, giving fans a glimpse into how the film is being received.

Irumudi FIRST Review: What Are Early Viewers Saying?

The initial reactions appear to be varied, with some viewers appreciating Ravi Teja’s performance and the emotional core of the story, while others have pointed towards the film’s pacing and overall execution.

Ravi Teja’s portrayal of a troubled man attempting to leave his violent past behind has particularly drawn attention. The film combines family emotions, redemption and action with the spiritual backdrop of an Ayyappa Deeksha pilgrimage.

However, these are only early reactions from a limited number of overseas viewers. The overall audience verdict could change significantly once the film reaches theatres across India.

Irumudi Story: A Journey Of Redemption

Irumudi revolves around an alcohol-addicted auto driver and small-business owner who has a violent past but now lives a relatively peaceful life with his young daughter.

His daughter’s wish leads him to undertake an Ayyappa Deeksha pilgrimage. What begins as a spiritual journey gradually becomes a deeper test of his character, relationships and determination to protect the people around him.

The film reportedly explores themes of redemption, trust, family and community while placing Ravi Teja’s character at the centre of the emotional and action-driven narrative.

Irumudi Cast, Release And Advance Booking

Ravi Teja leads the film, with Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead. Sai Kumar and Baby Nakshathra are also part of the cast.

The Shiva Nirvana directorial has opened overseas ahead of its India release on August 21. The film had also crossed the $125K mark in North America advance bookings ahead of its premiere, indicating strong initial interest among overseas audiences.

For now, Irumudi has received a mixed-to-positive early buzz, but the real verdict will emerge once a much larger audience watches the film in India.