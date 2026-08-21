Bandar OTT Release: Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, is set for its OTT premiere on this on August 28. The film sparked debate after its theatrical release over its portrayal of false accusations and the #MeTooForMen discourse

After creating a buzz and sparking debate during its theatrical run, Anurag Kashyap's Bandar is now heading to the digital space. The Bobby Deol-starrer will premiere on ZEE5 on August 28.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film features Bobby Deol in the lead role, with Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi and Saba Azad also playing key characters.

Bandar explores the #MeTooForMen discourse through the story of a man whose life changes dramatically after a woman makes an accusation against him. As the allegations spread, he finds himself caught between public opinion, media attention and social judgement, even before the truth is established.

The film generated mixed reactions when it arrived in theatres. While some viewers appreciated its attempt to examine the consequences of false accusations against men, others felt that its narrative could be interpreted as undermining the struggles faced by women.

Bandar had a limited theatrical run

Bandar struggled to make a significant impact at the box office. The film faced difficulties securing screens across several parts of India, which contributed to its limited theatrical reach.

Despite the debate surrounding its subject, the film earned less than Rs 5 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

Its OTT release could now give Bandar an opportunity to reach a much larger audience. With the film becoming available on ZEE5, viewers who missed it in cinemas will be able to watch it and form their own opinions about its themes and storytelling.

Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap on the film

Bobby Deol has described Bandar as one of the projects that took him far outside his comfort zone. According to the actor, the role required him to push himself not only as a performer but also on a personal level.

Bobby said that he had to overcome his inhibitions, trust Anurag Kashyap's filmmaking process and completely commit himself to the character. He also praised Kashyap for avoiding conventional storytelling and encouraging actors to explore uncomfortable and unexpected situations.

The actor called the experience both challenging and liberating and said that the film holds a special place in his heart. He also expressed hope that its premiere on ZEE5 would help the film find a wider audience.

Anurag Kashyap, meanwhile, said that regardless of the film's theatrical journey, he believes its story remains relevant and deserves discussion. He expressed happiness that Bandar will now reach a larger audience and hoped viewers would interpret the film in their own ways and continue discussing its themes even after watching it.